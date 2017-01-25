LISTEN: Brian Billick Touts Patriots, Falcons Defenses

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Believe it or not, the Patriots have been underrated — at least on defense.

Former Ravens coach and NFL Network analyst Brian Billick was singing the praises of the Pats’ D on Wednesday during his weekly’s appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show.

Despite having the NFL’s eighth-ranked defense this season, New England doesn’t have a lot of big-name players on that side of the ball. But New England’s defense earned a lot of believers in Sunday’s AFC championship game when it held the Steelers to 17 points, which included a junk-time touchdown when the game was well in hand.



“They just play good team defense,” Billick said. “They don’t have that singular pass rusher that you say, ‘OK, we’ve got to double him on every down.’ They don’t have that corner that, although (Malcolm) Butler’s playing well, they don’t have that quote-unquote shutdown corner where you’re (saying), ‘OK, we’re going to stay away from this side of the field.’

“They’re just a good, solid, orchestrated defense and had all the answers (against Pittsburgh).”

Billick also said the Falcons — with defensive ends Vic Beasley and Dwight Freeney, speed at linebacker and “sheer physicality” — have “all the elements” to make Super Bowl LI “a tough day for Tom Brady.”

