Man Struck By Train At Bronx Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person was struck by a subway train Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

It happened at the 170th Street station in the Mount Eden section. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The incident has caused delays for both B and D trains as police continue to investigate.

#ServiceAlert: s/b B & D trains are running with delays, due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at 170 St. Allow additional travel time — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 25, 2017

The MTA says D trains are running with delays in both directions while southbound B trains are running express from Bedford Park Boulevard to 167th Street.

As an alternate, riders can take 4 trains making nearby stops.

