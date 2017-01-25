‘It Felt Like A Bomb, Like Boom,’ Residents Homeless After Payloader Hits Brooklyn Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn residents were wondering when they would be able to get back inside their homes on Wednesday.

Excavation has been going on next door to the building for weeks, but this thud was different.

“Yeah it did shake. It felt like a bomb, like ‘boom,” Mel Willingham told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones.

A payloader struck the side of the building.

Willingham said there is now a substantial crack in the side of 2917 Lenox Road.

Vale Altome was surprised when a firefighter came to her door and told her to get out.

“Well they said that, apparently the machine hit the building and it may collapse,” she said.

It left a long crack up from the foundations and residents were told to evacuate.

“From top to bottom, from that side. Right now they’re telling us not to, they’re not gonna let us go back inside,” he said.

The Buildings Department was inspecting the damage. In the meantime the residents of six apartments are homeless.