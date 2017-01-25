Teen Convicted In 2013 Bryant Park Ice Rink Shooting That Wounded Man, Paralyzed Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage suspect was convicted Wednesday in a double shooting at the Bryant Park ice skating rink that left a boy paralyzed.

Cory Dunton, 19, was convicted in the Nov. 9, 2013 shooting at the rink. He was accused of shooting 20-year-old Javier Contreras, who sustained multiple injuries, after Contreras refused to give up his Marmot winter coat, police said at the time.

Adonis Mera, 14, a bystander, was shot in the back.

The older victim suffered injuries to his hands, torso and thigh, while the younger victim’s legs were paralyzed as a result of spinal injuries, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Dunton fled, but was arrested by NYPD detectives the next day, prosecutors said.

Joe Carella, a spokesman for Bryant Park Corp., the not-for-profit company that privately manages the park, said at the time that there were about 300 people on the ice when the shooting happened.

Witnesses said they heard three shots fired, and then people ran for cover in nearby tents and at holiday shopping booths, some still wearing their skates.

Dunton was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, first- and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

The District Attorney’s office said the jury needed almost six full days of deliberation to reach the verdict, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

He is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 17.