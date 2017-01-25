Carmelo Anthony: LeBron Wants To Team Up, But I’m Committed To Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — LeBron James says the Cavaliers need another playmaker. Does he mean his good buddy Carmelo Anthony?

Even Anthony isn’t ruling that out.

“Yes, I do think he’d want me to play with him,” the Knicks star told the New York Post. “I don’t think he wouldn’t. But I don’t know if that comment was about me. I don’t think I’m the only playmaker in the NBA.'”

Anthony told the Post he hasn’t thought about the possibility of joining James and the Cavaliers, but he did say he still wants to win a championship before he retires, a hint that he might be willing to waive his no-trade clause at some point.

“Me personally, I wouldn’t be satisfied with it,” Anthony said of finishing his career without a title. “It’s something I’ll always think about — coulda, shoulda, woulda.

“I don’t think it would be called kind of chasing a ring,” Anthony told reporters, according to ESPN. “I think it would be looking at opportunities and situations, if and when that time (does) come. I think it would be a collective effort on all fronts, not just mine. I think it would be a collective effort on the organization and understanding the direction that they want to go.”

Following Cleveland’s 124-122 loss to New Orleans on Monday, James urged the team’s front office to do more to improve the roster.

“We’re not better than last year, from a personnel standpoint,” he said. “We’re a top-heavy team. … I just hope we’re not satisfied as an organization.

“We need a f—ing playmaker. I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that.”

On Tuesday, James went on Twitter to explain that his comments weren’t directed at Cavs general manager David Griffin or Cleveland’s coaching staff.

“I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat…” James tweeted. “If that’s what we wanna do.”

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

James’ biggest issue is with the current makeup of the Cavs, who have been hurt most by allowing backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova to leave as a free agent and injuries to forward Chris Andersen and guard J.R. Smith. James watched the Golden State Warriors retool after losing in last year’s NBA Finals and feels the Cavs haven’t done enough to address their biggest needs.

Cleveland is 30-13 this season, but just 5-6 in January.

Speculation that the Knicks might want to trade Anthony, 32, surfaced earlier this month when Charley Rosen, one of Knicks president Phil Jackson’s closest confidants, wrote a column saying Anthony “has outlived his usefulness in New York.” The article prompted Anthony to request a meeting with Jackson, in which the Knicks star reaffirmed his desire to stay with the team.

Anthony is due $26.2 million next season and then has a $27.9 million player option for 2018-19, the final season of his contract.

