Chinese New Year Events In NYC: Celebrate The Year Of The Rooster

By Carly Petrone It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Rooster! From special Chinese prix-fixe menus to festive parades, here are eight ways you can celebrate the Lunar New Year in NYC.

Kings County Imperial 20 Skillman Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

718-610-2000 More: Best Dumplings In NYC Kings County Imperial is offering a special prix-fixe menu for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Head down to Williamsburg for a taste of this modern Chinese restaurant that will be busy serving up a curated menu for $55 per person on Friday, January 27. Feast on dishes like Shrimp and Pork Shumai, with Russ & Daughters fancy fish eggs and spicy Chinese mustard; Long Life Lobster Yi Mein with fresh Maine lobster, scallion, ginger, garlic, and KCI’s house made soy sauce; and Red Lantern Beef Short Rib with sticky rice cake and tot soy. End your meal with a traditional fresh fruit plate filled with oranges, tangerines and pomegranates, which symbolize good fortune, wealth and abundant happiness.

New York Philharmonic Lincoln Center

David Geffen Hall

10 Lincoln Center Plaza

New York, NY 10023 More: Best Small Music Venues In NYC Get your ticket for the New York Philharmonic’s special Chinese New Year Celebration concert at Lincoln Center on January 31. China’s own Long Yu will conduct the orchestra through a festive concert that includes Puccini’s Turandot, beloved Chinese folk and art songs, a new trumpet concerto, Joie Eternelle (Eternal Joy) and Ravel’s immortal Bolero, which crescendos into an auspicious new year of good fortune. Tickets range from $35-$110 and concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Talde BK 367 7th Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

347-916-0031 Stop into Talde BK on January 27, 28, and 29 for a celebratory Lunar New Year dinner. Chef Dale Talde will be offering goodies like Wild Mushroom Dumplings with herb salad and barrel aged maple soy sauce, Lobster Longevity Noodles with ginger and salted soy bean, and Tea Smoked Peking Duck with Hoisin Demi Glace, cucumbers, scallions, and Mu shoo pancake (half for $30, whole for $60.) Share a pitcher of Whiskey Ginger Smash for just $24 and ring in another year around the sun.

Year of the Rooster Celebration at Brookfield Place 230 Vesey St.

New York, NY 10281

212-978-1698 Head over to Brookfield Place for a Year of the Rooster Celebration! There will be family-friendly performances that feature a burst of energy and color, along with traditional Chinese dance and music, martial arts demos, theatrical players in full traditional makeup and regalia. The fun begins at 1:30 p.m on Saturday, February 11. Make sure to walk through the Vesey Shops to check out the Radiance by artist Amy Kao’s. This commissioned work of art explores the traditional Chinese craft of paper cut-outs to create a landscape of imagination, where viewers are invited to traverse through a succession of swelling contours and recessions. See if you can spot this year’s zodiac animal within it. Exhibit is on display from January 28 through February 26.

Flushing Town Hall 137-35 Northern Blvd.

Flushing, NY 11354

718-463-7700 Flushing Town Hall is celebrating the Lunar New Year with three lively celebrations. Starting on January 28, you can check out the Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. There will be performances, marital arts, crafts, and plenty of food to honor the Year of the Rooster. Celebrate the bright colors of the rooster on February 5 by participating in the Rooster Shadow Puppet Workshop. All ages are welcome to create their own roosters using stiff paper stock and a variety of materials. Finally, Chinese Theatre Works’ Kuang-Yu Fong and Stephen Kaplin will host an evening of short works ranging across the spectrum of traditional and cutting edge shadow theater, animation, video, and film during the 2nd NYC Shadow Puppet Slam. This event starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 17th. See website for more details.

New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Grand St. and Chrystie St. If you’re in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28, you’ll definitely want to check out the New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony & Cultural Festival. Be ready to witness hundreds of thousands of festive explosives flying through the air as a way to ward off bad spirits. There will also be lots of lion dancing, Chinese food, colorful performances, and much more starting at 11 a.m. Make sure to mark February 5 on your calendar, too. The 18th Annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. along East Broadway as well as Grand St.

Family Day: Moon Over Manhattan 725 Park Ave.

New York, NY More: Best Indoor Playgrounds For Kids Asia Society will ring in the Year of the Rooster with a festive family day that includes performances and craft activities inspired by the Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. On Saturday, January 28, guests can watch a Lion Dance, take part in a Kung Fu demonstration, listen to musical performances, and much more. Stop in anytime between 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for children and students, $7 for members, and $12 for non-members.

China Institute 100 Washington St.

New York, NY 10006

212-744-8181 Bring the whole family over to the China Institute on February 4 for a day filled with workshops, performances, and parties. From 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., families can take part in interactive activities like dumpling making, storytelling, and lantern making. Later in the day, from 4 p.m. -7 p.m., guests can enjoy a live musical performance, traditional Chinese New Year Foods, and Lion Dancing. Make sure to register now before the slots fill up! Learn more here.