Water From Fighting Fire In Flushing, Queens Floods Station, Snags No. 7 Trains

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Water used in fighting an extra-alarm fire in Flushing, Queens Wednesday left the No. 7 Train tunnel flooded and service partially shut down.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the building 135-42 Roosevelt Ave. in downtown Flushing, which houses a restaurant and other stores, the FDNY said. The blaze was raised to four alarms, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Water from the hoses used in fighting the blaze leaked into the No. 7 Train tunnel below from street grates located directly in front of the building that was on fire, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The water flooded the tracks in the Flushing-Main Street station as well as the tunnel leading between the station and the Mets-Willets Point stop, according to the MTA.

As a result, No. 7 Train service was suspended between the two stops Wednesday evening. Limited Q48 bus service was in place at Mets-Willets Point, and the Long Island Rail Road was cross-honoring fares at its own Mets-Willets Point station, the MTA said.

Crews late Wednesday were pumping out the flooded station and will need to clean and test components that were submerged, the MTA said. Afterward, service was to restored as soon as possible.