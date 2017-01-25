Watch Live: Mayor Bill de Blasio On Sanctuary Cities | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Witnesses: Woman Yelled ‘I Want Your Daughter’ During Tax Office Kidnapping Attempt

January 25, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Carolyn Gusoff, Freeport, Lela Witts, Merrick Road

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old Long Island girl was home safe on Wednesday, after an attempted kidnapping just steps away from her mother.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, workers in a Merrick Road tax preparation office were stunned when they spotted a customer’s daughter, inside the office, being snatched by another woman — a stranger.

“As soon as she came in, the lady came in after her,” owner Michael Thompson said.

The office owner said alarmed workers saw the woman pull the child by the arm outside and yank her down the sidewalk. The little girl’s mother chased after her as the stranger yelled, “I want your daughter.”

“I saw the lady jumping and punching her on the body, and the other lady was struggling too,” Juan Chavez said.

Merchants were unaware they were watching a mother frantically struggling with a would-be kidnapper.

“It was crazy because anyone is going to fight for their child. I don’t know what possessed the girl to take the child, but if someone does that you’re going to fight to the end,” D.C. said.

The brave mother did fight, until the woman ran off and a quick-thinking office worker gave chase.

“The receptionist was smart enough to call the cops and follow the suspect to the diner down the block and the cops came real quick,” a witness said.

Police arrested Lela Witts. The 20-year-old Roosevelt woman was hiding in a diner bathroom. Sources said she was high, but does not have a criminal history. She has been charged with kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Police have not mentioned a motive. Witts was being held on $100,000 bail and a judge has ordered her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia