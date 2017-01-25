Nation’s Last Howard Johnson’s Restaurant In Lake George Up For Sale

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) Say it ain’t so, Ho Jo’s!

The last Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the country is up for sale.

The orange-roofed eatery is located in upstate New York off Route 9 at Lake George.

Property owner Joe DeSantis has listed a parcel of land that includes the restaurant but said don’t believe reports that the iconic restaurant has already shuttered its doors.

DeSantis said they’ve got limited hours right now because it’s not the tourist season.

The restaurant had been closed for several years when it was reopened in January 2015 by John LaRock, who worked there in the 1970s. LaRock leases the property from DeSantis Enterprises of nearby Queensbury.

DeSantis’ father opened the restaurant in 1953.

Howard Johnson’s restaurants were founded by Howard Deering Johnson in Quincy, Mass in 1925. The corporation is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

A HoJo’s restaurant in Lake Placid closed in early 2015 and one in Bangor, Maine, closed in September.

Howard Johnson’s was the largest restaurant chain in the 1960s and 1970s.

Howard Johnson hotels are located worldwide and are part of the Wyndham Corporation.