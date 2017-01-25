5 Facts About Actress Mary Tyler Moore

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Here are five things about the beloved actress you may not know:

1: Moore was born in Brooklyn, New York December 29, 1936.

2: Moore won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar award for her role in “Ordinary People.”

3: Mary Tyler Moore was also a two-times New York Times best-selling author.

4: Moore was diagnosed with diabetes in 1966 and was a tireless advocate as the International Chairperson for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

5: Moore was married three times and has one son, Richie.