5 Non-Traditional Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In NYC

By Carly Petrone. From running in your undies to hopping on a yellow school bus, here are five ways to wow your Valentine with a date that is anything but ordinary.

Scott's Pizza Tour Okay, hopping on a yellow school bus may not sound that romantic, but if your date is a pizza lover, then we have a feeling you might win some brownie points for this afternoon excursion. On the Sunday before Valentine's Day, NYC Pizza Bus sets off for a day of culinary adventures. Scott Wiener, of Scott's Pizza Tour, will lead you on a tour that stops at four pizzerias throughout lower Manhattan, and to one outer borough which rotates with every trip. Tickets are $65 and tours start at 11 a.m. Most tours are roughly 4.5 hours, so make sure you're into your Valentine!

Cruel Intentions Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St.

New York, NY 10012

If you thought Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon were going to last forever and you're still dealing with the aftermath, we've got a way to get your fix this Valentine's Day. After months of sold out performances in Los Angeles, Cruel Intentions: The Musical finally makes its New York City debut at Le Poisson Rouge. Get ready for seduction, desperation, backstabbing, and that awesome 90s soundtrack. Tickets are $39 for standing room, $59 for table seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tour of Gracie Mansion Gracie Mansion

88th St. and East End Ave.

New York, NY

This Valentine's Day, take a tour of Gracie Mansion. Starting at 10 a.m., you and your sweetie can walk through the official residence of the First Family of New York City. It's more than 200 years old and sits on 11 acres of grounds at Carl Shurz Park. Make sure to check out the new art installation "Windows on the City: Looking Out at Gracie's New York," which consists of previously and newly acquired works that help paint a picture of life in NYC during the time of Gracie Mansion's construction. Tours are free, but make to RSVP here.

2017 Bloody Valentine Blood Manor

163 Varick St.

If you and your other half like living on the dark side, make sure to get your tickets for Blood Manor's 2017 Bloody Valentine. Good for either Friday or Saturday night, you can celebrate the day of love by walking through this updated haunted house. Expect several new surprises, as the inhabitants have been readying the Manor for your arrival. General tickets starts at $30, RIP Express Entry is $40. Admission starts at 7 p.m. and last entrance is at 11 p.m.

Cupid’s Undie Run Stage 48

605 W. 48th St.

Grab your running shoes and make sure you're wearing drawers because the Cupid's Undie Run is officially hitting the streets of New York City on February 18. Enjoy this "brief" one-mile run that is basically just one big party. Run at your own pace while showing off your sexiest undergarments (okay, or your most comfortable.) You and your date can feel great, not only because of the endorphins, but because ticket sales will benefit the Children's Tumor Foundation. There will be a well-deserved open bar, awards ceremony, and plenty of good people-watching. Run starts at 2 p.m. and registration fees start at $35.