CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

NYPD To Crack Down On Speeding, Other Traffic Infractions

January 25, 2017 6:34 PM
Filed Under: Crackdown, Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Speeding Crackdown, Vision Zero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is cracking down on speeding and other infractions as part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to cut down on traffic injuries and deaths.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, New York City drivers might want to hit the brakes and really pay attention to the rules of the road, because. The NYPD is vowing to issue more tickets.

“I think it’s a good idea as long as they’re given out fairly and not overzealously,” one driver said.

“What are they going to do, make life more difficult?” another said.

It is all part of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero plan to make the streets safer across all five boroughs.

“You’re going to see an expanded NYPD focus on stopping this reckless behavior that’s taking lives,” de Blasio said.

The crackdown will focus on offenses such a speeding, failure to yield to pedestrians, texting while driving, and drunken driving.

The NYPD said it issued a record 137,000 speeding tickets along last year, and that will continue.

Police said turning vehicles are one of the leading causes of pedestrian accidents.

“If we slow down at the turns — left turn, right turn — we’re going to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities dramatically,” said NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan, “but we need the cooperation of all New Yorkers.”

Pedestrian Jay Cooper said speeding is an issue on the Upper West Side.

“The crossing guards do a great job, but it’s basically a traffic nightmare here at 96th and Broadway,” Cooper said.

To help in the effort, the mayor’s proposed budget has several Vision Zero initiatives, including 120 new radar guns for local precincts.

De Blasio said police will go after cyclists if they violate the law. He also asked pedestrians to pay more attention to their new surroundings, but he said the people behind the wheel are the biggest issue.

“The number one problem is reckless drivers,” de Blasio said. “They’re the ones with two tons of steel at their disposal.”

Mayor de Blasio said there have been 15 traffic-related deaths so far this year – the same number as this time last year. He said the mission is to make sure the number goes down.

The city Department of Transportation said in the three ye3ars since Vision Zero began, traffic deaths are down more than 20 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia