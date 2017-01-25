Police: Man Steals Cash, Cigarettes After Crashing Van Into Front Gate Of Queens Store

January 25, 2017 7:29 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for man who they said stole cash and cigarettes after crashing a van into a store’s front gate in Queens.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on 153rd Avenue in the Lindenville section.

Police said the white van was seen on surveillance video crashing into the store’s front gate and then driving away. Moments later, the driver is seen walking into the store where he took cigarettes and $750 in cash, police said.

Queens Van Smash-And-Grab

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say used a van to break into a store in Queens on Jan. 23, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

