Residents On Edge As Police Search For Masked Gunman In Staten Island Double Murder

January 25, 2017 6:02 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some residents are on edge as the search continues for a masked man who police said gunned down two other men inside a loan business on Staten Island.

The double murder mystery turned the quiet Dongan Hills neighborhood into a crime scene covered with detectives who are scouring the area in and around the business of Michael Genovese.

It’s where investigators say the 57-year-old and his 52-year-old male employee were Tuesday evening when a masked gunman stormed in and shot them both in the head.

Michael Genovese (credit: image via CBS2)

“Just scary as all hell,” neighbor Tommy Casey said.

Police were first called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. after a woman called 911 reporting shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the two men dead in the back of Genovese’s business, called Universal Merchant Funding, a company offering small business loans.

“It”s just really scary,” said neighbor Maria Scarcella. “You go to work and don’t know if you’re going to come home.”

People who live in the area alarmed while others are now frightened.

“It’s a little bit terrifying when you lived in this neighborhood all your life,” said neighbor Joe Salemmo. “This is devastating, makes you want to move from the neighborhood because you don’t feel safe anymore.”

The 52-year-old employee has not yet been identified.

A motive for the shooting is still not clear. Police say a person was seen leaving the scene in a silver car and authorities are looking for the driver of that vehicle.

