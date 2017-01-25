Block: Don’t Expect Tiger To Roar Once Again At Torrey Pines

By Benjamin Block

» More Columns

Pictured on the Farmers Insurance Open website is a classically stoic, fist-clenched Tiger Woods alongside the rallying cry “HE’S IN!” But assuming Woods will be competitive, much less dominate, in his first PGA Tour start since August of 2015 is more like subscribing to an “alternative fact.”

Woods, who will never play second banana in a PGA marketing campaign, is destined to fade quietly into the background at Torrey Pines Golf Course this week, and miss the cut as the tournament pushes on.

And the Farmers Insurance Open, which is widely embraced as the unofficial “opening day” for the PGA, is not just any event for Woods. Nor is the San Diego coastal-hugging venue just another stop along the tour for him, which the California native acknowledged.

“Eight times,” he told the press on Monday, “and once as a junior, so technically nine. I like that place.”

Eight is the number of professional golf tournaments Woods has won at Torrey Pines. He tamed the two-course venue seven times as the Farmers Insurance Open champion, and conquered it once to claim the U.S. Open in 2008, which currently stands as the last of his 14 majors.

However, all of this experience and dominance won’t give him a blade-of-grass-worth’s advantage on the field.

In response to his readiness for Thursday, Woods stated that he’s played “probably four or five times a week” since his one-off reemergence in December at his tournament in the Bahamas, The Hero World Challenge. He finished 15th in a field of 17.

But the last time Woods played the Farmers — in 2015 — he had to withdraw on the 12th hole of his first round with a bad back on the account of, as he put it, “my glutes aren’t firing.” Naturally, it was a sound bite that drew some cracks.

Woods’ ability to navigate the north and south courses of a rain-soaked Torrey Pines on Thursday and Friday will determine whether he makes the cut, far exceeding any pressure he puts on himself or the depth of the field.

Golf insiders have speculated their indecision on which version of Woods will emerge Thursday.

Alan Shipnuck, senior writer for Sports Illustrated, noted that the recent soggy weather in San Diego should work in his favor, as the course will play longer and softer. Yet that would only prove true if Woods’ glutes and surgically-repaired back are indeed “firing” properly.

Woods’ driving accuracy during the 2015 season was approximately 56 percent, with an average of just over 300 yards off the tee. That combination this week on par-4s and par-5s would likely position him to be a spectator over the weekend.

“Making the cut will be a nice accomplishment on this long road back,” Shipnuck punctuated with cautious optimism.

Conversely, Matt Kuchar’s caddie, John Wood, doesn’t anticipate many hiccups from the 14-time major champion this week.

“I actually expect a lot from Tiger. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if he contended,” Wood said. “The signs he showed in the Bahamas knocked off a lot of rust for him. I think he enjoyed himself, and he led the field in birdies. The reason he didn’t finish higher was big numbers.”

Nobody in the golf world would be shocked if Woods contended. He has made a career of disproving doubters and theories. It’s just not expected or realistic this week.

But if you’re reaching for any sign of hope, look no further than what Roger Federer is doing. The 35-year-old tennis equivalent to Woods was sidelined for six months with a knee injury, yet in his first tournament action since the layoff — the Australian Open — he has dismantled his section of the draw, making it to the semifinals. It’s as if the balletic tennis champion never left.

So there’s that to cling to for Woods’ blindly-loyal following.

However, the combination of the strength of the field, a soft course and tournament rust makes a Federer-like return for Woods unlikely.

If Woods, who is grouped with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day in the first round, weren’t to make the cut this week, it wouldn’t be the first time Torrey Pines has victimized one of the world’s best.

In 2016, Day, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsyuama and San Diego-homer Phil Mickelson all missed the weekend, giving way to Brandt Snedeker, who won his second Farmers Insurance Open.

Think of Woods this week as a Mike Tyson challenger. Remember when Tyson fought in his prime, in the late 1980s and early ’90s? You knew not to miss a second of the early action, as several of his 50 career wins only lasted a matter of seconds.

Obviously, Woods will last longer than a matter of seconds, but don’t bet that he’ll be around for the weekend.

Follow Benjamin on Twitter at @benjaminblock21