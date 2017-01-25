Trump To Order ‘Major Investigation Into Voter Fraud’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he will order a “major investigation into voter fraud.”

The president tweeted early Wednesday that the measures will affect “those registered to vote in two states” and “those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures,” he said

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.

