Two Charged In Separate Assaults On NJ Transit Employees

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people have been arrested in separate cases of aggravated assault on NJ TRANSIT employees while they were on the clock, according to the transit agency.

In the first incident, NJ TRANSIT claims 40-year-0ld Sakinah Brydie of Newark threw a hot cup of coffee in a bus operator’s face after boarding at Broad and Market Streets in Newark around 7:30 am Jan. 20. Brydie was arrested a short distance away by NJ TRANSIT police. As she was being processed, police found a small packet of a controlled substance in her possession.

Brydie has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and failure to forfeit a controlled dangerous substance to police.

The bus driver was treated for her injuries and released at St. Michael’s Hospital.

In the second incident, NJ TRANSIT alleges 33-year-old Michael Grella of Linden was aboard a North Jersey Coast Line train around 11:15 am Jan. 23 when he entered into a verbal dispute with a male conductor regarding the fare.

Police say after exiting the train at South Amboy Train Station, Grella shoved the conductor in the chest. Grella was taken into custody by NJ TRANSIT police and charged with aggravated assault. While he was being processed, authorities discovered he had outstanding warrants from Linden and Essex county. He was additionally charged with hindering apprehension.

The male conductor refused medical treatment.

“NJ TRANSIT will not tolerate any type of assault on an employee,” NJ TRANSIT’s Executive Director Steven H. Santoro said in a statement Wednesday. “We will workw ith our local law enforcement partnets to ensure these and other acts like them are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

If convicted, Brydie faces up to five years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines. Grella faces up to 18 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines if convicted.