‘Yarn Bombing’ Brings New Approach To Street Art, Advertising

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Forget about cozy sweaters and comfy mittens. Yarn these days is being used for works of art.

The eye catching installations aren’t just leaving people in stitches. “Yarn bombing” is being used to make statements and revolutionize street art.

London Kaye says it’s a way for her to “just sit and be with myself and take a moment.”

With crochet hook in hand, she looks very much at peace. But at heart, she’s a renegade artist — a yarn bomber.

“I guess the best way to define it is when you take a piece of knit or crochet and you wrap it around something outside, so you’re bringing like, a touch of warmth into, like, an urban environment,” she told CBS2’s Michelle Miller.

Kaye brings art to the age old craft of crocheting and is changing the face of street art — where traditionally walls and fences have been the canvas for graffiti artists.

Her work ranges from whimsical to subversive. She once even yarn bombed a cliff in Italy.

“I love that I’m doing something that’s so clearly a feminine craft,” she said. “And I love, like, being on the subway and, like, a guy will come up to me and be like, ‘Hey, you’re that girl that yarn bombs.’ It’s like, ‘What? You’ve been following the crochet too?’ That’s a good sign.”

Kaye’s work has caught the eye of corporate America, too. She’s done installations from Starbucks to Miller Beer — putting up low-tech billboards in neon-infested Times Square.