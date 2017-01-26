1/26 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re looking at brighter skies this afternoon with just a stray shower around the area. And it will be blustery in the wake of our cold front, so hold on to those hats. Highs will be running nearly 15° above normal in the low 50’s.

We’ll see a bit of a cool down tonight with temps falling into the upper and mid 30’s. But because it will still be windy out there, it will only feel like the upper 20’s or so.

It will be even colder tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions. Expect highs in the mid and low 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

As for Saturday, it will remain cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30’s to nearly 40°