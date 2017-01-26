State Senator Tony Avella Joins Staten Island Family In Its Fight To Save Pet Pig

January 26, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Carol D'Auria, Staten Island, Tony Avella

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State Sen. Tony Avella is joining a Staten Island family in its fight to save its pet pig.

Cristy Matteo says her pig, Wilbur, is like her child.

He’s a fully grown potbelly pig, weighing about 185 pounds with coarse, gray hair covering his body, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported. 

Wilbur has served as her father’s therapy pig for the past five years.

However, now the city is ordering the family to get rid of him by the end of the month, saying the pig violates the city’s health code, which says they are prohibited in part because they don’t get along well with other animals.

Matteo says Wilbur and her dog, Milo, are great friends.

“If Milo goes outside, Wilbur’s right behind him. Wilbur actually barks like Milo, he’s picked up his barking,” she said.

Avella, who’s running for mayor, has introduced legislation to allow pigs.

“It’s a limit of 200 pounds and a height of 22 inches, and one per household,” he to D’Auria.

He’s critical of the current administration’s stance.

“It’s a policy that should have changed years ago,” Avella said. “These animals — they help individuals who may have emotional distress or physical ailments.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Alfredo (@Alfredojeffries) says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Save the pig!!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia