Back Stories: Power Of The Payphone

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 26, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — As WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York, we bring you a new daily series, called WCBS Back Stories, sharing new stories about the people, places and events that marked the past five decades.

Who doesn’t remember payphones? A reporter certainly can’t forget how important they were to get the job done. Former WCBS reporter Fred Fishkin remembers the role they played when he worked for the station in the ’80s and ’90s.

