Homeowner Confronts Would-Be Burglar In The Bronx

January 26, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeowner fought back when he came face to face with a man who police say was trying to steal tools from his apartment in the Bronx.

The suspect broke into an apartment on Guerlain Street and White Plains Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The 33-year-old victim confronted the suspect as he tried to make his escape, setting off a struggle that ended with the would-be burglar running away empty-handed, police said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on Guerlain Street.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

