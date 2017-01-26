Homeowner Confronts Would-Be Burglar In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A homeowner fought back when he came face to face with a man who police say was trying to steal tools from his apartment in the Bronx.

The suspect broke into an apartment on Guerlain Street and White Plains Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The 33-year-old victim confronted the suspect as he tried to make his escape, setting off a struggle that ended with the would-be burglar running away empty-handed, police said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing westbound on Guerlain Street.

