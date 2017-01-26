NYPD: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Unresponsive In Brooklyn Home Dies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy has died after police said he was found unresponsive inside a home in Brooklyn.
Police said they got a call about an unconscious child inside an apartment on Riverdale Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Zamair Cooms unconscious and unresponsive with bruises on his body, police said.
The boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died, according to authorities.
CBS2 has learned the family has a history with the Administration for Children Services. ACS removed other children from the household Wednesday night, CBS2 reported.
The investigation is ongoing.