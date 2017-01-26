Brooklyn Girl, 11, Battles Cancer While Family Fights To Find Permanent Housing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn is fighting cancer while her family is fighting to find a permanent home.

The clicking of crutches actually comes as a good sound for Mia Blount who was diagnosed with bone cancer two years ago, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported. Doctors warned her she would likely end up in a wheelchair.

She’s now in remission after two surgeries and a year of chemotherapy, which was the hardest part for her to handle.

“Some of it made me itch, and some made me sick in my stomach,” Blount said.

On top of battling cancer, her family lost its home, so she, her mother, brother and little sister are staying at a shelter just a few blocks away from where she goes to school.

Blount’s mom was a security guard but lost her job in August, then her home in September. She’s out of town on job interviews, but said over the phone that her daughter needs another surgery, and she’s worried the girl may have to recover in the shelter.

As the family prays for more permanent housing, Blount’s extended family at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School is amazed by her strength.

“She’s like an angel. She brings hope to a lot of people here, I know especially for myself,” said Assistant Principal Nyesha Shade. “Ever since she walked through the doors of the school, it’s been amazing.”

The assistant principal said Blount never complains, and they even had to teach her to speak up with she’s in pain.

“When you have your down days, there are other who are having worse days than you can even imagine, especially at a young age like that. So she just puts a smile on everybody’s faces,” Shade said.

Because she’s been through so much, the sixth grader is crystal clear on what she wants for her future.

“Be a nurse,” she said. “So I can help other kids with cancer.”

Blount also said she wishes every child with cancer had the kind of support she has.