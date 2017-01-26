Police Search For Suspects, Cars In 2 Robberies In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were looking to identify two suspects and two vehicles in a series of robberies in Brooklyn.

In the first incident, on Monday, Nov. 28 around 6:05 a.m., two suspects came up to a 62-year-old man as he was about to get into his car at Coney Island Avenue and Slocum Place in Flatbush-Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, police said.

One of the suspects put a handgun to the victim’s head and demanded his money, while the other opened the victim’s van and took his keys, a cellphone, $5,000 in cash, and $40,000 in checks, police said.

The suspects sped off in a black sport-utility vehicle driven by a third person, police said.

In the second incident around 9:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, a suspect driving a light-colored minivan pulled up in front of a 62-year-old man’s vehicle to block his passage at 457 Senator St. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, police said. A second vehicle, a van, pulled up behind the victim, police said.

Another suspect came up to the victim’s car, opened the door and dragged him out, police said. The suspect then drove away with the victim’s car, with the minivan and the van, police said.

The suspect’s car was recovered shortly afterward at 68th Street and Seventh Avenue in Brooklyn, police said. The suspects took about $9,000 in checks and $12,000 in cash from inside the car.

Police released a photo of one suspect behind the wheel of one of the vehicles. He is described as a black male 25 to 35 years old. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and in his 20s, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater.

Police also released photos of a light-colored Honda Odyssey and a white Ford passenger van from the second incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.