Hammer Crashes Through Windshield On Garden State Parkway

CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A hammer crashed through the windshield of a car on the Garden State Parkway Thursday.
New Jersey State Police were called at 3:21 p.m. when the hammer struck the Lexus ES3 near milepost 134.3 northbound. The driver suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, state police said.
The driver, Anthony Difabio, said he was traveling north in Clark when the tool came right toward him. He thinks it was thrown from a bridge that runs above the road.
Difabio, spoke to CBS2 through a highway fence.
“I noticed a hammer right in front of my face, right? And that’s good when you’re going 60 or 70 miles an hour,” Difabio said. “I jerked to the right, and the hammer hit my windshield and my a pillar.”
Difabio’s car has been impounded as evidence.