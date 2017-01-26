Pizza Delivery Man Violently Robbed After Being Lured To Quiet Hicksville Neighborhood

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island neighborhood was on edge Thursday, after a pizza delivery man was beaten and robbed.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, police said thieves used an innocent retired couple to lure the delivery man to danger.

Ed Born, 90, and his wife Nancy, 89, are both retired. They’ve lived on Boulder Ave in Hicksville for nearly 70 years. The secluded one block street is cut off from main roadways that barely see any traffic — until late Wednesday night.

“Police were banging on the door and running around here with lights and they scared the devil out of us. We didn’t know what to expect,” Ed said.

Born said several detectives told him that just minutes earlier two men had been in a car outside their home.

Police said they then used the Born’s address without their knowledge, to call in an order from a nearby Domino’s on Woodbury Road. Detectives said the thieves then assaulted the Domino’s driver in the street as Nancy watched television and her husband slept.

“They jumped out of the car and got a hold of him and beat him up and stole money from him,” Nancy said.

The Borns said they didn’t hear anything.

Domino’s management declined to answer any questions about the attack on one of their employees, but one delivery worker called the assault ‘awful.’

“Poor man, that’s scary,” neighbor Donna Graziose said.

Residents on a block that sees few visitors and is known for quiet are alarmed.

“I’ve lived here for 28 years. I’m just shocked to be hearing this,” Graziose said.

The Borns said they’ll be on the lookout for any prowlers. Police said the delivery man is being treated for facial injuries.