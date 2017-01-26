Report: Investigators Find ‘Significant’ ACS Errors Prior To Death Of Jaden Jordan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators found “significant” errors in the Administration for Children’s Services’ handling of a case involving the alleged abuse of a 3-year-old Brooklyn boy who later died last year, the Department of Investigations said in a report Thursday.

The investigation into the case of Jaden Jordan found “the depth of errors over a two-day period was so significant, and the errors involved the overall implementation of policies so basic, that they go to the heart of ACS’s core mission of protecting children and implicate high-level, systemic problems,” the report said.

Summary of DOI's investigation into ACS's response to allegations of child abuse and neglect related to Jaden Jordan https://t.co/2k7dShSIEA — NYC DOI Press Office (@DOINews) January 26, 2017

Jordan died after he was allegedly abused by his mother’s boyfriend in November.

The ACS was first tipped off to possible alleged abuse in the boy’s home on Saturday, Nov. 26. The ACS said workers responded to the address that was given, but it was incorrect.

Workers found the correct address after two days of investigating, the day Jordan was hospitalized. He died days later after being taken off life support.

The DOI report says the ACS had access to databases that would have provided the correct address in short order after receiving the complaint.

“The investigation found that despite ACS having the mandate, resources and information to urgently find Jaden, ACS did not find Jaden before he was allegedly beaten into a coma on Monday, November 28, 2016,” the report said. “Specifically, DOI determined that while ACS publicly stated that it only obtained the correct address for Jaden on Monday, November 28th, ACS workers in fact had access to databases that would have provided the correct address for Jaden as early as Saturday, November 26th, when they first received the allegations of abuse and neglect.”

The DOI said its investigation also “exposed systemic issues” within ACS’s Emergency Children’s Services Unit that it says handles cases at night and on weekends and holidays, finding there was “inadequate staffing, case practice, supervision, and training within the unit.”

Investigators found that if the allegations involving Jordan had come into the agency during normal business hours, they would have gone through ACS’s Applications Unit where Child Welfare Specialists are “specifically trained in performing critical searches of numerous databases that contain information such as ACS history and Public Assistance data.”

But on nights, weekend and holidays, those checks are conducted at ECS by workers who “are not adequately trained” in how to use those databases, the report said.

“ACS acknowledged to DOI that while ECS is understaffed during nights, weekends and holidays, those hours receive an extremely high volume of investigations, 70% of which are high priority,” the report said. “DOI found that poorly trained staff and inadequate staffing in a unit that receives a high proportion of critical cases is a systemic problem.”

ACS spokesperson Aja Worthy-Davis issued a statement, saying: “The loss of Jaden Jordan’s life is deeply disturbing. From the time we received an anonymous report with various inaccuracies, to the 48 hours in which when we clarified data and visited the location, vital time was lost. We have reviewed and are implementing many of DOI’s recommendations, and are disciplining six staff members who failed to exercise critical thinking in investigating this case.”