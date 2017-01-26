Mary Tyler Moore Special To Be Hosted By Gayle King

January 26, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Gayle King, Mary Tyler Moore, Only CBS, Oprah Winfrey

CBS will be airing a new one-hour special honoring the life and career of Mary Tyler Moore on Thursday, January 26th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. “CBS This Morning” co-host, Gayle King will anchor “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around” as we take a look back through Moore’s amazing 40 plus years in entertainment.

The special will feature original reporting as well as footage from CBS’ extensive archives to detail the story of this extraordinary pioneer’s career. Interviews with newsmakers, admirers and more will air during the show including Oprah Winfrey, who credits Moore as her inspiration for getting into TV news.

The iconic “Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired on CBS from 1970-1977. Moore’s CBS career also included starring roles in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour,” “Mary,” and “New York News.”

An avid animal rights and diabetes awareness activist, Moore passed away on January 25th 2017 at the age of 80.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia