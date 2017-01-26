North Brunswick Police Seek Man Who Took Out $168,000 Or More In Fraudulent Loans

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect who has been using fake identification to get fraudulent loans from banks in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Police said the man uses others’ information and leaves them on the hook the loans he takes out.

The man has taken out more than $168,000 so far, and North Brunswick police believe there may be more victims, police said.

The man is described as being in his 50s or 60s. Police released two photos of the man and a driver’s license that he used.

Anyone who can identify the man or who knows potential victims of the fraudulent loans is asked to call the investigating detective at (732) 247-0922 ext. 333, or through the North Brunswick police Facebook page.