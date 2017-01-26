‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Talking UFC’s Ortiz, Pettis, Rutten

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside The Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman break down former UFC champion Tito Ortiz’s controversial final fight with Bas Rutten.

The guys also catch up with UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis, who’s coming off the biggest win of his career.

With the help of his brother’s leadership inside and outside the cage, Pettis has been able to forge his own way into the spotlight. Now on a three-fight win streak, the 23-year-old is looking to make noise in the fast-growing flyweight division.

Pettis talked about evolving as a fighter, potentially facing division kingpin Demetrious Johnson, and leaning on his older brother, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, for advice and knowledge.

The guys were also joined by Rutten, a former UFC heavyweight champion and an outrageously entertaining MMA personality. He talked about what it means to be an idol to Bellator 170’s Ortiz. Bas, who possesses an encyclopedia of fight knowledge, also discussed Ronda Rousey’s potential next move, what it’s like to work with stubborn fighters, and marijuana as a safe alternate to pain pills.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.It.