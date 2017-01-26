More Than A Dozen Businesses Destroyed In Massive Queens Fire

January 26, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Flushing, Magdalena Doris, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews remain on the scene Thursday of a massive fire in Queens that destroyed more than a dozen businesses and disrupted subway service.

Flames and thick black smoke from the 4-alarm fire rose above Roosevelt Avenue Wednesday afternoon as the blaze spread.

Crowds of people stood by as firefighters battle the fire, unable to take their eyes off the destruction in front of them.

Firefighters wrestling with water hoses extended ladders and climbed on the roofs to knock down the fire.

The water used by responders to drown the flames seeped underground, flooding the the Main Street subway station. As a result, the MTA was forced to shut down service on the 7 line between Mets-Willets Point and Flushing-Main Street during the busy evening commute.

The fire was extinguished hours later and subway service was eventually restored.

In the dark, business owners took on the painstaking task of climbing through the debris to pull out anything that may be salvageable, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

Streets in the area of the fire remain closed.

It’s still unclear what sparked the blaze, which is under investigation.

