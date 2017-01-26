‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Hits Training Camp

January 26, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss New York City FC reporting to preseason training camp and two names who aren’t there: Mix Diskerud and Josh Saunders.

The guys also talk about how NYCFC is preparing to add a center back, as well as the U.S. men’s national team’s newest fullback, a former MLS player.

To listen to the podcast, click on the audio player below.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

 

