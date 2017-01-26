New Survey Ranks Habits That Annoy Spouses

January 26, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Annoying Habits, Dave Carlin, National Spouses Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday is National Spouses Day, and if you’re married, you know that even the best unions have their quirks.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, a new survey uncovered some of them – including the top things husbands and wives do to annoy each other.

See The Full Survey

Arlene and Howard of Clifton, New Jersey got married almost six decades ago.

“Fifty-eight years — how many could live to say that?” Arlene said.

They say they’re happy… but naturally from time to time, they get on each other’s nerves.

“Nobody’s perfect,” Arlene said.

Before CBS2’s Carlin showed Arlene and Howard the new survey about what husbands and wives find annoying about each other, they pointed out some of their differences with one another.

“She’s more extravagant,” Howard said. Arlene said she was “fine with it” when Carlin asked if Howard’s claim was a problem.

A thousand married Americans were polled, and of the top five that annoy them most, the first is selective listening. A total of 40 percent of respondents said their spouses tune them out.

“He only hears what he wants to hear,” said Carol Henry of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“I don’t hear anything,” said her husband, Bryan.

“I have excellent hearing, but sometimes I don’t hear him,” said Dina Nicklason.

“I get in trouble for all the not listening I do,” said Michael Traina of Toronto

Second on the list is snoring, followed by being a control freak.

Next is one spouse spending too much, and finally bodily quirks.

“I don’t do any of that! I don’t pick my nose! I don’t fart!” Carol Henry said.

“I was talking about myself,” Bryan said. “I don’t do it in public.”

“He don’t listen – see?” Carol said.

Relationship experts said the irritations on the list can be overcome by most couples. It’s bigger problems such as infidelity, lack of passion, and drug use that can ruin relationships

“The marriages that are strong and healthy, they can survive a burp or a guttural sound,” said relationship author Jonathan Alpert “But marriages that are maybe already in trouble — these flaws will be magnified. It can be a deal breaker.”

Alpert said it’s about mutual respect, and remind yourself what made you fall in love in the first place.

“To carve out 10, 15 minutes a day and really focus on good old-fashioned communication,” he said, “
“be a good listener; ask open-ended questions – non-judgmental.”

“Pick your battles; pick your fights,” Arlene said.

The survey, done for NationalToday.com, also found that 57 percent of men consider their wives to be sexy. But among the wives, only 38 percent say their husbands are sexy.

