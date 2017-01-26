Purses, Cash Removed From Cars During String Of Staten Island Break-Ins

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who has been breaking into cars in strip mall parking lots on Staten Island, and stealing purses.

The suspect struck five times beginning at 9 a.m. on December 9, when he took a Galaxy S7 and a Michael Kors purse from a 2010 Audi parked at 1745 Forest Ave.

The suspect allegedly struck twice on the evening of December 17, removing a black Anne Klein purse and credit cards from a Ford Edge, and an undetermined amount of cash from a Toyota Siena.

On December 21, at 3:15 p.m. a Coach bag, credit cards, and sunglasses were taken from a Nissan Altima at 1549 Forest Ave.

The most recent incident took place on December 30, at 8 p.m. A purse was taken from a Toyota at 1351 Forest Ave.

The suspect has been described as male and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black pants, and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.