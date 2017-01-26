Super Bowl Sunday In NYC: Where To Catch The Big Game

By John Friia

Whether people are waiting for the funniest commercial, the halftime show or the best touchdown, the Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the United States. From the Lower East Side to Midtown, here are some of the best places to watch the big game.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

152 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

212-921-9494

Football fans can gather at this popular barbecue restaurant for an authentic southern-style Super Bowl party. Projecting the game on a 10-foot screen, Virgil’s Real Barbecue is offering pitchers of Budweiser or Bud Light for $12 to wash down all your BBQ grub. Throughout the game, there will be raffles all day long with prizes, including gift cards, cookbooks and apparel.

Boulton & Watt

5 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

646-490-6004

New Yorkers looking for an VIP Super Bowl experience can head to Boulton & Watt. The game will be shown on seven televisions throughout the bar, but for a more intimate experience, patrons can reserve an exclusive viewing party for groups. The VIP booth fits up to 10 people for a minimum of $500 and comes with a private screen and two in-table beer taps. For people that are not lucky to snag the booth, they can enjoy the $7 drafts, $9 homemade pickleback shots and $20 growlers.

Selena Rosa

1712 Second Avenue

New York, NY 10128

212-722-4242

The Super Bowl receives a Mexican twist with a grand fiesta at Selena Rosa. During the big game, this Yorkville restaurant will offer unlimited margaritas and tacos, with a special taco bar in the rear dining room for $20.17. Wherever people are in the restaurant, they will be able to catch all the action on the bar’s multiple flat-screens televisions. Patrons can also chow down on their signature dishes, including spicy habanero wings and grilled Chimichurri steak.

Beauty & Essex

146 Essex Street

New York, NY 10002

212-614-0146

New Yorkers can watch the big game in style at this popular Lower East Side restaurant. While patrons get ready for the kickoff, they can sip on complimentary Jägermeister, Maker’s Mark and Stella Artois cocktails at the Mirror Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Throughout the game, people will have the chance to chow down on some of their signature game day bites and win raffles at the end of each quarter.

Village Pourhouse

64 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10003

212-979-2337

It does not matter what team New Yorkers cheer for as they watch the Super Bowl at Village Pourhouse. Throughout the game, people can take advantage of their beer bucket specials — $35 Shotgun buckets with five cans of beer and five shots, or the $120 cooler stocked with two dozen beers.

Printers Alley

215 West 40th Street

New York, NY 10018

212-419-2770

A piece of Nashville is located in the heart of Midtown at Printers Alley. This bi-level gastropub will screen Super Bowl LI on all of its 21 televisions and offer touchdown-worthy deals. The menu features a number of Southern-inspired staple dishes that are ideal for munching throughout the game, including chicken wings, pimento cheese dip and pigs in a blanket. Nothing pairs more perfectly with those appetizers than their drink specials on beer, whiskey and frozen drinks.

