Trump Taps Into Business Background During First Week In White House

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For a man who’s built his name on business, expectations are high that President Donald Trump will show off his corporate savvy in the oval office.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, Trump wasted no time meeting those expectations during his first week in office.

“We just had probably the most incredible meeting of our careers,” North American Building Trades Union President Sean McGarvey said.

Union leaders left the White House on Monday elated at their newfound partnership with the president.

“The respect the president of the United States just showed us — and when he shows us, he shows three million members in the United States — was nothing short of incredible,” McGarvey added.

On Thursday, former Chairman and CEO of Chrysler Bob Nardelli applauded the “presidential paradigm shift” on “Fox and Friends.”

“It’s gone 180 degrees now, where the president of the United States is pro-business, is working intimately with the CEOs to grow our GDP, which will allow us to create jobs,” Nardelli said.

Since Trump’s November win, companies like Amazon, Toyota, Fiat and Stanley have pledged to hire in the United States and bring manufacturing back to the country, and the Dow hit 20,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The president has directly dis-incentivized American companies from moving their business abroad, threatening them with a hefty border tax.

In the Tri-State area, Kathryn Wylde, with Partnership for New York City, credits Trump for a renewed sense of optimism among the business community.

“I think there’s been increasing confidence that he is going to take America in the direction that can grow our position globally, and the business community wants to work with him to achieve that,” she said.

However, CBS2 found mixed opinions on Wall Street.

“I’m hopeful. I don’t know in the long term,” said Alan Cohn, of Florida.

“I think he’s going to do whatever’s best for business. He’s a business man himself and he’s been really successful over the course of his 30 plus years in the spotlight,” said Mike Carbone, of Long Beach, Long Island.

Moore: “When you see the Dow reaching 20,000, that’s a good sign right?”

Benjamin Czitsunge, of South Richmond Hill in Queens: “Yes, it is. But will it last?”

One of Trump’s first executive orders was to cancel the Trans-Pacific trade agreement, which he argued would hurt American workers and send jobs overseas.