1/27 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

January 27, 2017 7:00 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning everyone, and TGIF! It’s gonna be a chillier day across the region compared to the mid & upper 50s of Thursday…but it will stay dry! Expect high temps in the low & mid 40s, but with gusty breezes, it’ll feel like the 30s, so get the heavier coat out again.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

The weekend ahead looks pretty nice overall with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and temps peaking around 40 degrees on both days. Expect a bit more sunshine for the second half of the weekend, but Saturday won’t be too bad. Better yet, both days stay dry.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Looks like Monday will be a return to wintry reality with temps only in the mid 30s and a piece of energy bringing a few flakes to the region. Doesn’t look like much, but it’ll remind us all that it’s late January. Have a great day & stay warm!

