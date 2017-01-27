1/27 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see clouds and sun this afternoon as we continue to usher in a cooler air mass. And it will still be blustery out there, so while the thermometer may read the 40’s, it will only feel like the 30’s.

It will be a little colder tonight with a breeze still in place. Temps will fall into the low 30’s or so by daybreak with wind chills in the 20’s.

Tomorrow will be chilly again with periods of sun and clouds. And that breeze will continue to blow, so it will only feel like the 30’s again.

As for Sunday, it’s more of the same with brisk, breezy conditions on tap. Our high that day will be about 40° — right around normal.