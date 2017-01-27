1/27 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 27, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see clouds and sun this afternoon as we continue to usher in a cooler air mass. And it will still be blustery out there, so while the thermometer may read the 40’s, it will only feel like the 30’s.

nu tu tri state travel 13 1/27 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be a little colder tonight with a breeze still in place. Temps will fall into the low 30’s or so by daybreak with wind chills in the 20’s.

Tomorrow will be chilly again with periods of sun and clouds. And that breeze will continue to blow, so it will only feel like the 30’s again.

nu tu temperature trend 1/27 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Sunday, it’s more of the same with brisk, breezy conditions on tap. Our high that day will be about 40° — right around normal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia