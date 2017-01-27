3 To See At ACC: Meet Xena, Morris & Pearl!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Xena, Morris & Pearl.

Xena (A1101170 – photo above) “What’s cute, cuddly and has big ears like a bunny rabbit? That would be our Xena, the lovely 7-month-young puppy waiting for a home in our care center,” writes an ACC volunteer. “Xena is a staff and volunteer favorite, who is always happy, and never in a bad mood. Xena loves playgroup with the other dogs, and is always looking for a new friend to play with.” Meet this energetic “brindle beauty” at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Morris (A1101806) If you’re looking for an affectionate feline, you’ve got to meet magnificent Morris in Manhattan. An ACC volunteer writes that “Morris is a super friendly happy-go-lucky guy” and “a real gem of a cat.” He’s also called a “love muffin” and is known to be somewhat chatty. Meet him at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Pearl (A1099398) “Pearl is a bunny so beautiful and sweet, we’d have no problem diving to the bottom of the sea for her – but luckily, she’s right here at ACC!” notes an ACC volunteer. “This gorgeous li’l seal point lady is dainty and curious, making it almost impossible to pass by her without giving her tons of pets (and at least a few kisses). Don’t miss out on this rare jewel of a rabbit” – meet her at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This Weekend’s Mobile Adoption Events:

January 28, 12pm-4pm: Popcorn Pawz , 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463

, 3700 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10463 January 28, 12pm-4pm: Petco Gateway Mall , 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239

, 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239 January 29, 12pm-4pm: Petland Discounts , 340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

, 340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 January 29, 11am-3pm: Monster Mutt, 297 Warren Street, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn 11201

And ACC’s next foster orientation is coming up soon:

Tuesday, January 31, 7pm-9pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007

Sign up at http://nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.