Actress Barbara Hale Dies At 94

January 27, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: Barbara Hale, Barbara Hale Obit, Perry Mason

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/CBSLA.com/AP) — Barbara Hale, who who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died.

Hale was 94.

Her son, actor William Katt — perhaps best known for playing the title role in the 1980s hit “Greatest American Hero” — made the announcement on his Facebook page, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Funeral services are pending.

“Lost my beautiful mom Barbara Hale yesterday (Thursday) afternoon,” Katt wrote. “She left peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks surrounded by close family and dear friends. We’ve all been so lucky to have her for so long.”

More From CBS LA

The cause of Hale’s death was not released.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia