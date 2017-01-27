Actress Barbara Hale Dies At 94

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/CBSLA.com/AP) — Barbara Hale, who who played steadfast secretary Della Street on the long-running “Perry Mason” TV series, has died.

Hale was 94.

Her son, actor William Katt — perhaps best known for playing the title role in the 1980s hit “Greatest American Hero” — made the announcement on his Facebook page, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Funeral services are pending.

“Lost my beautiful mom Barbara Hale yesterday (Thursday) afternoon,” Katt wrote. “She left peacefully at her home in Sherman Oaks surrounded by close family and dear friends. We’ve all been so lucky to have her for so long.”

The cause of Hale’s death was not released.

Hale appeared in “Perry Mason” on CBS from 1957 to 1966 and won an Emmy as best actress in 1959.

When the show was revived in 1985 on NBC as an occasional TV movie, she again appeared in court at the side of the ever-victorious lawyer played by Raymond Burr.

