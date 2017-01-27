Demanding Answers: Water Flows Constantly Down Wall At Brooklyn Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You see a lot of unusual things in the New York City subways, but what has been happening at one Brooklyn subway stop has left some commuters beyond surprised and concerned.

CBS2’s Scott Rapoport was demanding answers Friday evening.

The sight is disturbing and seemingly unsanitary for straphangers at the Seventh Avenue subway station in Prospect Heights.

“Oh my God,” one woman said.

“I think that it is disgusting,” another said.

A steady stream of unexplained water flows from and seeps down the tile walls on the Manhattan-bound side of water on the Manhattan-bound side of the Q Train platform.

“It looks like a waterfall,” a woman said.

The waterfall is spilling down the wall in two different spots – collecting in puddles on the pavement. The only acknowledgement of any problem is a couple of orange cones – leaving some who see it in disbelief.

“I don’t know what that is,” said Alejandro Mendez of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. “I don’t know if it’s water. I don’t know if it’s sewage. I don’t know what that is.”

According to some commuters at the station, the problem has been going on for at least a couple of weeks.

“Everything is coming apart and infrastructure is like going to hell,” a commuter said.

There are many questions. What is causing the flood, and where is the water coming from? Has it been tested, and is it safe? And when will the problem get fixed?

CBS2 wanted to know all those things, and demanded answers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Late Friday afternoon, a DEP representative told CBS2 the cause was a water main leak under Flatbush Avenue. Repairs are scheduled to begin on Saturday morning.

A portion of Flatbush Avenue will be closed during the repairs.

Officials also said the leaking water itself is drinking water and is safe.

There was no word late Friday on how long it would be before the water wall stops flowing for good.