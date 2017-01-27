Ex-NC State Basketball Star, Former Net Charles Shackleford Found Dead

January 27, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Charles Shackleford, New Jersey Nets

KINSTON, N.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charles Shackleford, a North Carolina State basketball star in the 1980s who spent six seasons in the NBA, including two with the New Jersey Nets, was found dead in his home Friday. He was 50.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined and an investigation is underway, spokesman Woody Spencer of the Kinston Police Department told The Associated Press. He did not say what circumstances led authorities to the home.

“N.C. State is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Wolfpack men’s basketball player, Charles Shackleford,” the school said in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Shackleford, 6-foot-10, averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State. He earned first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 1988 after leading the league in rebounding at 9.6 per game that season.

Shackleford was a second-round draft pick by the Nets in 1988. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for his NBA career while also making stops in Philadelphia, Minnesota and Charlotte through the 1998-99 season.

He also played professionally in Italy, Turkey and Greece during that time, according to Sports Reference’s NBA website.

