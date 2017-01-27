Prosecutor Declines To Pursue Charges Against Christie In Bridgegate Case

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey prosecutors say they will not pursue a criminal misconduct case against Republican Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bergen County assistant prosecutor John Higgins said in a letter Friday that the state does not believe it can prove official misconduct beyond a reasonable doubt.

The misconduct case stems from a complaint filed by former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan. Brennan’s complaint says that Christie violated the state’s misconduct law when he failed to reopen the lanes that were closed in an alleged political revenge plot to punish a mayor who didn’t back Christie in 2013.

Brennan said the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office hadn’t even heard all of his evidence before announcing that they would not pursue charges.

He said the testimony from Christie Port Authority appointee David Wildstein in the Bridgegate trial, should be enough.

“So if his testimony was sufficient to convict two people beyond reasonable doubt of complicated and convoluted charges, then it should to convict this man of a very simple charge which is having knowledge and refraining to perform his duty,” Brennan told 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman.

Brennan said a judge already determined there was probable cause and a special prosecutor should be assigned to the case.

A Superior Court judge this month sent the complaint back to municipal court for a new hearing, which is set for next month.

