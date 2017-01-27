‘Cyber Cycling’ May Help Students With Behavioral Problems Cope In The Classroom

January 27, 2017 6:09 PM
Cyber Cycling, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBSNewYork) — A new spin on the daily school routine may benefit children with behavioral problems.

Jerry Andrews, 14, and Rahlo Reay, 13, attend the Judge Baker Manville School in Boston. It’s a therapeutic day school for children with behavioral and emotional disabilities.

“He has a high functioning form of autism, and sometimes that can come with behaviors that he has a hard time controlling,” Reay’s mother, Pam, said.

Both boys participated in a study that found aerobic exercise on virtual reality stationary bikes improved how children with behavioral disorders act in class.

“There was about a 70 percent drop in disruptive behaviors in the classroom,” Dr. Kirsten Davison, with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said. “Impulsive behaviors, blurting out answers, emotional challenges like temper outbursts in the classroom.”

At Manville, the cycling program is part of physical education. That includes two 20 minute riding sessions each week.

The stationary bikes are hooked up to computers, so students can play video games, keeping kids such as 8-year-old Allara Rodriguez engaged.

“I’ve biked two miles on this. I’ve done like 50 minutes for a long time,” she said.

Andrews’ mom said the benefits of cyber cycling last even after the school day ends.

“I would see a difference in the days that he had gym because he seemed to be more settled,” Marilyn Andrews said.

Researchers said only 10 to 15 minutes of exercise are needed to see results. They saw the biggest results on days the students were on bikes, but also saw overall improvement throughout the entire course of the study.

