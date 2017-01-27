Man Diagnosed With Measles Prompts Alert In Hudson County, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Health issued an alert Friday about a measles case in Hudson County.

An adult man in Hudson County has been diagnosed with the measles, and may have exposed people in several public places between Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, the department said.

The man got the measles while traveling abroad and is now recovering at home. But anyone who visited the following places at the specified dates and times is advised to contact a health care provider:

• Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave., Jersey City:

January 20-January 21, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

January 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

• PATH Stations: Journal Square and Newport and PATH Train: Journal Square – 33rd Street Line

January 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

January 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

• Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd., Jersey City:

January 17, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

January 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr. W, Jersey City:

January 17, between 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• 145 Harborside, Plaza 2, Jersey City:

January 19, between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• LabCorp, 600 Pavonia Ave., Jersey City:

January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

• 600 Pavonia Ave., Jersey City:

January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.

• Duane Reade (Journal Square), 1 Path Plaza, Jersey City:

January 19, between 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Square 1 (Restaurant), 283 St Paul’s Ave., Jersey City:

January 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Everyone is also advised to make sure they and their family members are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and all other age-appropriate vaccinations.

Measles is easily spread through the air when an infected person so much as talks, coughs or sneezes.

Measles can also cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis in 20 percent of patients – particularly children under 5 and adults over 20. Measles infections in a pregnant woman can also lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth weight baby.

Someone who might have been exposed to the measles through the man in Jersey City might develop symptoms as late as Feb. 14. Symptoms include a rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

The New Jersey DOH has released a document about what to do if you are exposed to the measles.