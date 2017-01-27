Firehouse In Jersey City Broken Into While Crews Out Battling Blaze

January 27, 2017 7:08 AM
Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for thieves who broke into and ransacked a Jersey City fire station while firefighters were out rescuing someone trapped in a burning building.

A pushed-in window screen is just some of the damage Jersey City’s Engine Company 22 and Ladder 4 returned to Thursday night. The firehouse at 468 Ocean Avenue was burglarized while crews were out on a call for a fire.

“Several valuables were stolen as well as computer equipment, wallets, credit cards, personal IDs,” said Deputy Chief Wayne McCarthy.

Around 8:30 p.m., firefighters were deployed about 10 blocks away on Cator Avenue, where the chief says the crew braved the flames and rescued a man trapped on the third floor.

“His life was saved by that unit,” McCarthy said. “To find this happen after they made such a heroic rescue, is very shameful.”

The fire department is now hoping investigators are able to find whoever may behind this brazen burglary.

“This should never happen to any firehouse,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

