Watch: Brigitte Quinn’s ’22 Minutes’ Actor Judd Hirsch

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “22 Minutes,” Emmy and Tony award-winning actor Judd Hirsch stops by to talk about his new CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” and the show he is best known for, “Taxi.”

On “Superior Donuts,” Hirsch plays cranky Chicago donut shop owner Arthur Przybyszewski who is unwilling to be dragged into the 21st century.

Hirsch is best known for playing cab driver Alex Reiger on the ’70s sitcom Taxi. When asked if there was anything wild and crazy from his “Taxi” days, Hirsch said, “I can’t speak of the things that happened to me because I dare not. What can I say we … you had to do the unexpected. If you were going to be on television. If you were going to do that show about cab drivers in New York the best thing that you could do on a show like this would to be surprising.”

“Superior Donuts” premieres on CBS Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

About Judd Hirsch:

Judd Hirsch is an Emmy and Tony award-winning actor from the Bronx. He has appeared in several films, TV shows — most notably Taxi for which he won an Emmy in 1981 and again in 1983 for his role as Alex Reiger. He is currently starring as Arthur Przybyszewski in the sitcom “Superior Donuts.”

About Brigitte Quinn:

Brigitte anchors mornings at 1010 WINS radio and has worked in broadcasting for more than thirty years. She was a TV anchor at the Fox News Channel, MSNBC and NBC. She holds an MFA in writing from Sarah Lawrence College and a BS from Cornell University. Her first novel, “Anchored” was published in 2015.