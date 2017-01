HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three dogs are recovering after being rescued from a house fire on Long Island.

Police heard an animal barking inside a home in Hicksville on Thursday.

They raced into the smoke-filled home on Georgia Street and found one dog unconscious.

Officers revived the dog outside.

Two other dogs in the home were also rescued.

A vet says all three will be fine.

No one in the home was hurt.