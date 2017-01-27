Sen. Menendez Slams Border Wall, Trump’s Other Immigration Plans

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-New Jersey) is making his voice heard after President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported, Menendez called Trump’s actions on immigration this week “ugly” and “terrible.”
Menendez called the Mexican border wall a “wall of hate.” He said further that Trump’s plan to fund it violates national agreements, and will ultimately cost American jobs.
“So this is one of the worst ideas I’ve heard in the incipiency of a new administration that only creates a major diplomatic and trade challenge with one of the most significant front door neighbors that we have in the western hemisphere,” Menendez said.
Menendez, the son of Cuban immigrants, also denounced Trump’s ban on Syrian refugees. He said they are subject to the toughest standards of vetting in the entire world.